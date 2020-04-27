City Council To Consider Resolution To Cut Council, Mayoral Pay

The Cheyenne City Council on Monday night is expected to consider a non-binding resolution asking Mayor Orr to cut their own salaries as well as that of the mayor in the budget for Fiscal Year 2021.

The cuts would be in line with the cuts being implemented in the budgets for other city departments. The new Fiscal Year takes effect on July 1, 2020. The Mayor of Cheyenne currently makes $95,000 per year and council members are paid $1,000 per month.

The resolution is being co-sponsored by every council member except Pete Laybourn and Ken Esquibel. One of the sponsors, councilman Dicky Shanor, gave Townsquare Media of Cheyenne the following statement on Sunday"

''Elected officials should always lead by example. During this crisis we are going to be asking city employees to take deep budget cuts and still carry out their work--we need to do the same. All aspects of government should be doing more with less to help our business community deal with unprecedented challenges."

Cheyenne mayoral candidate James Johnson told Townsquare Media of Cheyenne several months ago that he favors cutting the mayor's salary to $75,000. Johnson made the comments in October of 2019, well before the development of the coronavirus pandemic

The resolution is expected to be introduced this evening. It reads as follows:

RESOLUTION NO. _________

A RESOLUTION RECOMMENDING A SALARY REDUCTION FOR THE CITY’S GOVERNING BODY

WHEREAS, the COVID-19 global pandemic has created an unprecedented situation changing our world as we know it; and

WHEREAS, the City of Cheyenne has experienced historic reductions in state and local funding; and

WHEREAS, the Mayor has already cut vacant positions, laid off employees, and planned for deep cuts in department and community budgets; and

WHEREAS, the elected leaders of the City need to lead by example during this crisis;

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF CHEYENNE, WYOMING AS FOLLOWS:

The Governing Body of the City of Cheyenne recommends that Mayor Orr incorporate a salary reduction for herself and all nine members of the City Council in her proposed FY2021 budget commensurate with the percentage that other city departments are being asked to cut.

Adopted this ______ day of _________________, 2020.

CITY OF CHEYENNE, WYOMING

________________________________

Marian J. Orr, Mayor

( S E A L )

ATTEST:

____________________________________

Kris Jones, City Clerk