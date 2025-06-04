Chris Navarro Donates Inspiring Bronze to Raise Awareness for the Wyoming Rescue Mission

Nationally acclaimed bronze sculptor Chris Navarro, celebrated for his monumental tributes to Western heritage, will debut a powerful new work titled “Hanging On” at the Wyoming Rescue Mission’s 12th Annual Fishin’ for the Mission fundraising event on June 4–5.

Navarro, a Casper native and former rodeo competitor, has sculpted professionally since 1986. His work is featured in over 35 public monuments across the U.S., including the 15-foot “Champion Lane Frost” at Cheyenne Frontier Days and the 16-foot “Steamboat” at the University of Wyoming.

His art reflects the grit and spirit of the American West. About his latest bronze, Navarro says, “I created and donated this bronze to help raise funds and awareness for the Wyoming Rescue Mission, an organization that restores hope and transforms lives.”

“Hanging On” portrays a young bear clinging to a tree, symbolizing resilience and the will to persevere. Navarro explains, “It’s a symbol of determination, grit, and the power of not giving up—even when life gets tough.

We’ve all faced moments when the only thing we could do was hold on. That’s what this sculpture is about. It’s a reminder that even in your hardest times, if you hang on long enough, you can find your way to higher ground.

Your support for this piece helps more than just the mission; it helps people hang on until they can stand strong again,” said Navarro.

Navarro will introduce his bronze at the Fishin’ for the Mission dinner event before it is auctioned live, with all proceeds supporting the Wyoming Rescue Mission’s efforts to restore hope and transform lives.

In addition to the live auction, attendees can participate in a silent auction featuring golf packages from The Powder Horn Golf Club, Three Crowns Golf Club, Paradise Valley Country Club, Casper Country Club, jewelry, and more.

Wyoming Rescue Mission wrote, in a press statement, that they extend their gratitude to sponsors: Jonah Bank, Takkion, Navarro Art Gallery, Casper Orthopedics, MPI Warehouse, Live Inspired, and many other supporters.