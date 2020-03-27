‘Choppy Waters’ Await Navy as Virus Strikes Aircraft Carrier

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Navy is the military service hit hardest by the coronavirus crisis. And it's been forced to sideline a symbol of American sea power.

The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt is pier side in Guam after being hit by a wave of infection following a port visit in Vietnam.

The carrier has a crew of more than 5,000 sailors and Marines.

At least two dozen have tested positive for the virus.

The setback may be short-lived, but it highlights the Navy's vulnerability to the global-circling disease.

It also may be a harbinger of setbacks ahead for a sea service that cannot avoid close-quarters training and operations.