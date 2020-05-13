China May Test all of Wuhan Amid Fears of Virus Comeback

BEIJING (AP) — Authorities in Wuhan, the Chinese city where the coronavirus pandemic first broke out, have reportedly launched a plan to test all 11 million residents in the next 10 days.

No official announcement has been made, but local officials say they have received marching orders from the city's coronavirus task force.

It's unclear if and how such a monumental testing campaign would happen.

One expert told China's Global Times newspaper that up to 5 million people have been previously tested, but that would still leave at least 6 million others.

The order came after a cluster of six new cases was confirmed in the city.