China Lifting Last Controls in Province at Outbreak’s Center

BEIJING (AP) — China has started lifting the last controls that confined tens of millions of people to their homes in the province at the center of its virus outbreak.

Trains are leaving Hubei province to carry factory workers back to their jobs after two months in locked-down cities.

Roadblocks on bridges and at expressway gates have reopened, allowing traffic out of the province.

Residents of the provincial capital, Wuhan, are barred from leaving Hubei province until April 8, but restrictions on other cities have been lifted.