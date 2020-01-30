China Counts 170 Virus Deaths, New Countries Find Infections

China has raised the death toll to 170 and more countries reported infections from a new virus, including some spread locally.

Foreign evacuees from China's worst-hit region were returning home to medical tests and even isolation.

India and the Philippines reported their first cases, and South Korea confirmed a case that was spread locally.

Experts worry such cases may mean the virus is spreading more easily.

In Geneva, the World Health Organization convened a committee to assess whether the outbreak warrants being declared a global emergency.

The committee last week said it was too early to make that pronouncement.