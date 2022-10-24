Cold weather is here and it's officially time to bust out your best chili recipes.

Feeling confident about your special twist on the tried-and-true cold-weather mainstay?

Bring your best recipe for a chance to win the people's choice prize of $100.

On November 5th, the Capser Memorial VFW Post 9439 is hosting "Operation Zero Chili Cook Off" to raise awareness and help end Veteran suicide.

It's $10 to enter; there's going to be a 50/50 raffle, door prizes and more.

They'll also have the 2023 Biker Ball tickets for sale.

