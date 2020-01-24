Chicago Woman Becomes 2nd US Case of New Virus From China

A Chicago woman has become the second U.S. patient diagnosed with the new pneumonia-like virus from China.

Health officials say woman returned from a trip to China on Jan. 13 without showing any signs of illness, but a few days later she called her doctor to report feeling sick.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the woman is doing well, but is hospitalized to prevent spread of the virus and anyone she had close contact with is being monitored.

CDC officials say the risk to the U.S. public remains low but more cases are likely.