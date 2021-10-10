Cheyenne’s Tom Glause Named PRCA Chief Executive

Longtime Wyoming resident Tom Glause is the new CEO of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, replacing George Taylor who stepped down in August. Glause has been the Wyoming State Insurance Commissioner both Governor Mark Gordon and Governor Matt Mead. So his business background is extensive and so is his rodeo background.

Glause attended Casper College and the University of Wyoming on rodeo scholarships to ride bucking horses. He joined the PRCA staff in October of 2019 as the Chief Operating Officer and Director of Rodeo Administration. Glause was a previous PRCA contestant and was the President of the Mountain States Circuit for six years. Glause also served as the Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo.

Glause's son Seth, is the current rodeo coach at LCCC in Cheyenne and was a four-time qualifier for the National Finals Rodeo in the bull riding.

Tom Glause will assume command of the PRCA in May and re-locate to Colorado Springs.

PRCA

