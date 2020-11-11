Cheyenne Police Shame Kids Who Tried to Steal Flag From Display

"Don't take stuff that doesn't belong to you," that's the message Cheyenne police have for kids after some were caught trying to steal a flag from a Veterans Day display.

According to a Tuesday night post on the agency's Facebook page, kids in a maroon Hummer tried to steal a flag from Meridian Trust's display on E. Lincolnway.

Police say the kids stopped after someone at the neighboring Loaf 'N Jug confronted them.

"It's (the flag display) out there for a reason with the holiday," said Officer David Inman. "Just leave stuff alone."