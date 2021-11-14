Cheyenne Police Asking For Help Identifying Grand Larceny Suspect

Cheyenne Police Department

The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a grand larceny case.

That's according to a post on the CPD Facebook page. The post includes the following comments:

The Cheyenne Police are seeking the community’s assistance in identifying the male suspect in the below pictures to speak with him regarding a grand larceny from Jax Mercantile Co. at 1400 Dell Range Blvd at appx. 9:52 am today. Two Husqvarna power cutters were stolen from the store. If you have any information on the identity of the subject in the photos, please contact Officer Fardella at 307-633-6696 and reference case number 21-61131.

Under Wyoming law, grand larceny involves the theft of items worth $1,000 or more. It's punishable by up to ten years in prison.

