Cheyenne Police Ask for Help Finding 15-Year-Old Runaway

The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 15-year-old runaway.

According to a department Facebook post, Precious Garcia was last seen at 11 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18.

Get our free mobile app

Garcia is 5-foot-1 and weighs 103 pounds.

Anyone with information on Garcia's whereabouts is asked to call police dispatch at 307-637-6525.