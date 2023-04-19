Cheyenne Police Ask for Help Finding 15-Year-Old Runaway
The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 15-year-old runaway.
According to a department Facebook post, Precious Garcia was last seen at 11 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18.
Garcia is 5-foot-1 and weighs 103 pounds.
Anyone with information on Garcia's whereabouts is asked to call police dispatch at 307-637-6525.
