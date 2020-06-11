Cheyenne Police Arrest Man Following Early Thursday Morning Chase

The Cheyenne Police Department arrested a 19-year old man following an early Thursday morning chase in which spike strips were deployed.

That's according to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page. According to the post, officers tried to stop a car at 1:40 a.m. on a report of a suspected drunk driver who had been involved in a hit-and-run crash in the area of 8th Ave. and Central Ave.

The driver, 19-year-old Dawson Dixon, refused to stop, and a chase started. Police deployed spike strips, which flattened one of Dawson's tires, but he kept going. Dawson ended up getting stuck near the Union Pacific Railroad tracks south of West Lincolnway between Reed and Snyder Avenues.

Once Dawson was arrested, they discovered the car he had been driving had been reported as stolen in Colorado. Dawson was arrested for outstanding warrants in Colorado.

Additional recommended charges related to the chase included DUI, reckless driving, attempt to elude, driving with revoked driver's license, and possession of stolen property, according to the CPD Facebook post.