Cheyenne Mayor Owes More Than $196K in Back Taxes

Cheyenne's first female mayor is functioning in the red when it comes to paying her taxes.

According to federal liens filed with the Laramie County Clerk's Office, Marian J. Orr failed to pay $196,194.64 in federal taxes from 2012 to 2018.

"This is a private matter between myself, the IRS and the tax experts I have engaged with to resolve this matter," Orr told Wyoming News Now.

Orr, who was elected in 2016, has yet to officially announce whether she'll seek a second term in office.

