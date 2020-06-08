Cheyenne Man Dies From Injuries Sustained in Motorcycle Crash

A Cheyenne man involved in a motorcycle crash last month has died from his injuries, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

Mark Sohl, 63, died May 31, the patrol said.

According to a crash report, Sohl was not wearing a helmet and suffered "serious injuries to his spine" when he lost control of his motorcycle while making a left-hand turn onto Winchester Boulevard from Terry Ranch Road on May 30.

Sohl was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center where he died the following afternoon.

The patrol says there was minimal on-scene evidence, and speed is not believed to have been a factor in the crash.