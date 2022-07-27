Cheyenne Frontier Days Pancake Breakfast Draws Over 7,000

Cool weather and overcast skies did not deter over 7,000 hungry rodeo fans from enjoying a free pancake breakfast in downtown Cheyenne on Wednesday.

According to event organizers, 7,122 breakfasts were served. That's up by over 1,000 people over Monday's tally of 6,112.

Wednesday is Cheyenne Day at Cheyenne Frontier Days, and that usually draws the largest crowds of the three free pancake breakfasts.

The third and final free pancake breakfast for 2022 will be held at 7 a.m. on Friday at the Cheyenne Depot Plaza.

Pancake breakfasts have been a CFD tradition since the early 1950s.

Besides offering a free meal to Cheyenne Frontier Days visitors and Cheyenne residents, the breakfasts serve as a Kiwanis Club of Cheyenne drill in feeding large numbers of people in case of a natural disaster or other large-scale emergency situation.