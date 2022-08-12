Cheyenne Firefighters Battle Early Morning Ridge Road Blaze

A house fire that was reported early Friday morning in the 5000 block of Ridge Road caused an estimated $20,000 in damage, but no injuries.

That's according to a news release from Cheyenne Fire Rescue.

According to the release, crews were called to the scene at 3:37 a.m. to find a single-story family home on fire. The blaze was under control by 3:41 a.m. and the scene was cleared by 5:13 a.m., according to the release.

The fire is believed to have started in the back porch area and spread into the ceiling, roof, and attic space of both the primary structure as well as an adjacent townhome. None of the eight occupants of the home reported any injuries.

Investigators think the blaze was caused by a carelessly placed burning cigarette. Firefighters were assisted on the scene by the Cheyenne Police Department and American Medical Response.

