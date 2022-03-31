Cheyenne Felon Takes Plea Deal in Federal Gun Case

A Cheyenne felon who was arrested after special agents found firearms and ammunition in his bedroom has taken a plea deal in his case, U.S. Attorney Bob Murray's Office announced Thursday.

Anthony Pierce Unocic, 52, pleaded guilty to felon in possession of firearms and ammunition at a change of plea hearing on March 10.

According to an indictment filed on Nov. 17, 2021, Unocic, who is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a January 2017 felony conviction in Weld County, Colorado, knowingly possessed an unknown type of firearm silencer, a 9mm pistol, and approximately 50 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

Unocic's sentencing has been set for June 1. He's facing up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and $250,000 in fines.

