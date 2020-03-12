Cher Concert at Casper Events Center Postponed To Oct. 4th

CHER has announced the postponement of all concerts on the "Here We Go Again Tour" effective immediately.

This includes the Casper, Wyoming performance originally scheduled for April 24th which will now be held on October 4th.

“I’m heartbroken, but the health of my fans and my touring family comes first. The shows have been really special but, nothing is more important than everybody's safety. I’m excited to see everyone when we’re back out on the road.” said CHER.

Currently held tickets will be honored for the new date, and no action is needed if

fans want to keep their tickets and current seat locations. Your ticket will be

honored for the rescheduled date. For any further ticket inquiries please reach out

to point of purchase.