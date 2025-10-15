Wyoming Senators Join Colleagues Urging FDA to Reevaluate Abortion Pill Approval

U.S. Wyoming senators Cynthia Lummis and John Barrasso joined Republican colleagues in sending a letter to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Dr. Martin Makary commending their recent statements on data discrepancies surrounding abortion pill safety and a commitment to review the science.

The Senators are now urging the HHS and FDA to review the decision to approve a generic version of mifepristone - currently the leading drug used to perform chemical abortions. The FDA officials have defended their decision to approve the drug, which is meant to be rooted in science and independent of political bias, but the Republican senators are saying the drug should be suspended until the safety review is conducted.

Right now it is legal to get the generic version of mifepristone in the United States. To get it, you must have a prescription from a healthcare provider, as the medication must be dispensed by or under the supervision of a certified prescriber or a certified pharmacy. The specific availability and coverage for the generic version will depend on state laws and individual health insurance plans. However, it is not legal to obtain the drug in states like Wyoming due to a state law passed in March 2023 banning medication abortions. The law made it a misdemeanor to prescribe, dispense, distribute, sell, or use any drug for the purpose of procuring an abortion, but enforceability of the law has been blocked by court orders, creating an uncertain legal situation.

In the letter, the Senators wrote, “We commend your recent statements acknowledging the data discrepancies surrounding abortion pill safety and your commitment to reviewing the science. We are also encouraged by HHS’s recent announcement that it will review prior Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategies (REMS) approvals given the recent studies raising concerns about the drug’s safety. Given this commitment, however, we are deeply concerned about the FDA’s approval of a new generic version of mifepristone. While we recognize the FDA’s statutory responsibility in evaluating drug applications, the timing of this approval appears inconsistent with the comprehensive safety reassessment your agencies have prioritized. Out of respect for this important review, and with full confidence in your dedication to protecting women’s health, states’ rights, and unborn life, we urge you to take decisive action to reevaluate whether this generic version of mifepristone is suitable to enter the market.”

They continued, “Unrestricted access to abortion pills is systematically undermining states’ rights and violating pro-life state laws. Every month, thousands of abortion drugs are shipped into states that have otherwise limited access to abortion after Dobbs, degrading pro-life laws at the state level across the country.”

Additional letter co-signers include U.S. Senators Jim Banks (R-IN), John Barrasso (R-WY), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), John Boozman (R-AR), Katie Britt (R-AL), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), John Cornyn (R-TX), Tom Cotton (R-AR), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Mike Crapo (R-ID), Ted Cruz (R-TX), John Curtis (R-UT), Steve Daines (R-MT), Joni Ernst (R-IA), Deb Fischer (R-NE), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Charles Grassley (R-IA), Bill Hagerty (R-TN), Josh Hawley (R-MO), John Hoeven (R-ND), Jon Husted (R-OH), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS), Ron Johnson (R-WI), Jim Justice (R-WV), John Kennedy (R-LA), James Lankford (R-OK), Mike Lee (R-UT), Roger Marshall (R-KS), Mitch McConnell (R-KY), David McCormick (R-PA), Ashley Moody (R-FL), Jerry Moran (R-KS), Bernie Moreno (R-OH), Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), Rand Paul (R-KY), Pete Ricketts (R-NE), James Risch (R-ID), Mike Rounds (R-SD), Eric Schmitt (R-MO), Rick Scott (R-FL), Tim Scott (R-SC ), Tim Sheehy (R-MT), Dan Sullivan (R-AK), John Thune (R-SD), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), Roger Wicker (R-MS), and Todd Young (R-IN).

