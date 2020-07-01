Check Out 17 Pics of Wyoming as Seen from Space by Astronauts

We know Wyoming is beautiful from the ground. Believe it or not, we look every prettier from space as 17 pics taken by astronauts reveal.

NASA has a database of pictures taken by astronauts of many places around the world going back nearly 50 years. Here are some of my favorite views of Wyoming from space.

This gallery is part of a huge collection of photos that NASA makes available for free on their Gateway to Astronaut Photography of Earth. Every single picture I shared along with all of the others on their site can be downloaded for free.

Get this. You can also request that NASA take a picture of a certain area or feature. If you're an educator or researcher, your request will be taken into consideration.

NASA seems to update this site constantly with some of the more recent images showing the International Space Station and the Northern Lights as seen from space.