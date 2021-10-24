Champions Stood Out at the Girls State Cross Country Meet

The Girls State Cross Country Meet was held on Saturday at Wyoming Indian High School in Ethete. The course was uphill right from the state, then downhill and flat to the finish.

In the 4A girls race, Kate Brigham of Jackson won the state championship by a wide margin in 18.38.15. Brigham is the defending 4A champion in the 800 and 1600 meter runs in track & field and is also the defending state champion in Nordic Skiing. Finley Klinger of Kelly Walsh took 2nd for the 2nd straight year and she recently won the state championship in # 1 singles in tennis. Addison Forry of Laramie was 3rd on Saturday and she placed 9th a year ago. Cheyenne Central took the team title with 4 runners in the top 10.

In 3A, it's a whole new world with Sydney Thorvaldson of Rawlins now competing in the college ranks so Ava Stafford of Cody took advantage of that opportunity to take the gold medal in 19.25.55. She placed 4th at last year's state cross country meet and she has made remarkable progress. Eve Mavy of Star Valley was 2nd and took 19th at last year's meet while Emma Gonzoles of Burns-Pine Bluffs took 3rd and she improved from the 8th spot a year ago, Cody won the team title in 3A with 4 runners in the top 14

In 2A, Maddy Hill of Tongue River, who just started running cross country this year as a senior completed the course first in 20.19:39. Hill's running experience consisted of the 400 meters in track and field and placed 4th in that event at the 2A state meet back in May, Mallory Jones of Moorcroft placed 2nd for the 2nd straight year and Marilee Williams of Saratoga was 3rd and she was the 5th place finisher at the 2020 State Cross Country Meet. Saratoga took the team title with four runners in the top 7.

We have a video of the girl's races on Saturday in Ethete as well as an outstanding collection of photographs from Shannon Dutcher. Enjoy!

