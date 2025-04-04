Central Wyoming Senior Services Presents 4th Annual ‘Night at The Races’

Central Wyoming Senior Services will host their 5th Annual “A Night At The Races” Fundraiser on April 26th at the Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center.

Enjoy food, drink, fun, and a wager or two with an evening that will benefit the Casper Senior Center and the many programs it offers to seniors in our community.

Place your bets as celebrity jockeys “race” their stick horses based on the throw of giant dice, and enjoy dinner, a cash bar, fantastic prizes, raffles, and a Derby Hat contest!

“We’re excited to be able to again offer this evening of fun and fundraising,” says Rachel Brown, the Executive Director of the Casper Senior Center. “It’s a chance to help our Seniors and have a unique evening out at the same time.”

Tickets are $50.00, and the doors open at 5:30pm.

There’s also still time to “buy” a horse, give it your favorite racing name, and cheer it on!

For more information or to purchase tickets, call (307) 265-4678, visit www.casperseniorcenter.com, or find them on Facebook.

