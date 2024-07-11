Central Wyoming Fairground Restroom Vandalised

Crowds have been large and enthusiastic at the Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo.

It sounds like mostly everybody is having a good old fashioned time, according to Director Tom Jones.

But sadly, last night just after 11:00 p.m. the East-side bathroom under the Grand Stand was vandalized.

"We just spent several hundreds of thousands of dollars remodeling the West bathrooms under the grandstand" explained Jones.

"And for some reason people think it's really cool to come in and wreck stuff that's brand new, so last night we had some people that vandalised the men's bathroom and tore all the hand dryers off the wall."

If there's anybody who knows who did it or has heard about it, they ask that you make a report to law enforcement. If the culprit(s) are found, Jones says he intends to see them prosecuted to the full extent.

Those bathrooms were paid for with public tax money, and Jones notes it's hard to go and ask the public for more money when things might be torn up anway.

This afternoon Jones reported that the dryers were being repaired, but he is disappointed someone would a thing like that.

On a happier note, he shared with Glenn Woods on the Wake Up Wyoming morning show that all the butterflies at the butterfly attraction will eventually be released in Natrona County.

More details to come.

EVERY Major Artist That Has Performed at Casper Events Center 1982-2024 Here are all of the major artists that have ever performed at the Casper Events Center IN ORDER. (Now the Ford Wyoming Center)