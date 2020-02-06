Casper’s Restaurant Is Going ‘Non-Smoking’ This Month

One of the mainstays in the local 24-hour dining scene will be undergoing a major change. Casper's Good Cooking will become a non-smoking restaurant as of February 15th, 2020.

Jess M Johnson via Facebook

After speaking with Casper's manager, Jess M Johnson, she stated that the decision was made in the hopes to improve business. At this point, Casper's is the only remaining smoking restaurant in the city.

This will be a major change in the 42 years since the restaurant first opened for business. Casper's has been open for 42 years.