Caspers Art 3-2-1 Is Looking Local Artists To Help Paint The Town

If you've driven around Casper, you have seen some local artists outstanding art skills at some intersections that have traffic lights. The traffic light control boxes are at every intersection that has a traffic light all through the city and are big silver eye sores. So Art 3-2-1 has worked with the City of Casper since 2016 to add color and art to many of those boxes.

Art 3-2-1 Wolcott Boxes casperwy.gov loading...

What is Casper's Art 3-2-1?

Casper's art scene has been part of the community since the 1920's when the Casper Art Guild was founded and has been growing ever since. Art 3-2-1 has been giving Casper artists an outlet to follow their passion for art for many years and have brightened up many parts of the city.

On the Art 3-2-1 Facebook page, they have put out a 'Call For Art' and is giving local artists an opportunity to put their art skills on display all over downtown Casper.

This is how the Keep Casper Beautiful Public Art campaign works

It's open to any artist that resides in Natrona County (artists outside the county will not be considered)

Artists can only be chosen twice during the campaign (any artist with two boxes isn't elgible)

Winning artists will be paid $200

Deadline for submission for original design idea is March 18, 2022

Winners selected at the beginning of April

Only ORIGINAL artwork will be accepted

Additional rules

The traffic light control boxes locations for this year are:

First and Ash

First and David

First and Center

First and Wolcott

If you're interested, all you need to do is submit your artwork by March 18, 2022. Deliver art to the Art 321 321 W. Midwest Avenue, Casper, WY 82601

Art 3-2-1 map Google Maps loading...

