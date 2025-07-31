Friday, Aug. 1, Casper College T-Bird Trek Prices Increase

The final price increase of $10 for all race categories for the Casper College Alumni Association’s T-Bird Trek will take place Friday, Aug. 1. Racers are encouraged to sign up before Aug. 1 to save $10.

The cost for those who register before Aug. 1 is $70 to participate in the Lookout Point Half-Marathon and the Downhill Half-Marathon, $60 for the 10K, and $50 for the 5K. Profits from the event will support scholarships for Casper College students, institutional grants, and alumni programs.

The T-Bird Trek is for runners, family, and friends and showcases the Casper College campus and community. In addition to the runs scheduled for Sept. 7, the day will finish with delicious breakfast burritos and recovery time by the fire pit.

For more information, to register, volunteer, or become a sponsor, go here, or contact Ann Dalton, associate director of development and alumni engagement for the Casper College Foundation, at racedirector@caspercollege.edu, 307-268-2325, or 800-442-2963, extension 2325.

Casper College Theatre Practices "A Midsummer Night's Dream" The Casper College theatre group works hard to prepare for an upcoming spring performance of "A Midsummer Night's Dream." With one week to go, there's an excitement in the air as students recite lines. The director and designers are hard at work putting the final touches on the space meant to transport its audience into a magical and vibrant world of color and sound.

The aesthetic of the set was inspired by the National Association School of Theatre in Baltimore -- glittery with swirls of broken murals spiraling across the outside of the building. The team loved it so much they painted the floor of the set similiarly. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media