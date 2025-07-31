Friday, Aug. 1, Casper College T-Bird Trek Prices Increase
The final price increase of $10 for all race categories for the Casper College Alumni Association’s T-Bird Trek will take place Friday, Aug. 1. Racers are encouraged to sign up before Aug. 1 to save $10.
The cost for those who register before Aug. 1 is $70 to participate in the Lookout Point Half-Marathon and the Downhill Half-Marathon, $60 for the 10K, and $50 for the 5K. Profits from the event will support scholarships for Casper College students, institutional grants, and alumni programs.
The T-Bird Trek is for runners, family, and friends and showcases the Casper College campus and community. In addition to the runs scheduled for Sept. 7, the day will finish with delicious breakfast burritos and recovery time by the fire pit.
For more information, to register, volunteer, or become a sponsor, go here, or contact Ann Dalton, associate director of development and alumni engagement for the Casper College Foundation, at racedirector@caspercollege.edu, 307-268-2325, or 800-442-2963, extension 2325.
