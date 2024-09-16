Casper’s Emily Madden named commissioner of Wyoming State Bar’s Seventh Judicial District

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper attorney Emily S. Madden was recently elected commissioner of the Wyoming State Bar to represent the Seventh Judicial District. Madden will serve a three-year term.

Madden is an associate attorney at The Spence Law Firm in Casper. She graduated from the University of Wyoming College of Law in 2019, where she was the editor in chief of the Wyoming Law Review and the Brimmer Scholar. Following law school, Madden clerked for the Honorable Kelly H. Rankin, Chief Magistrate Judge for the U.S. District Court for the District of Wyoming.

She currently serves on the Civil Pattern Jury Instruction Committee and the CLE Committee for the Wyoming State Bar, and she has previously chaired the Bar’s Young Lawyers Section.

Madden succeeds P. Craig Silva, also from Casper, who now serves as the Bar’s President-Elect.