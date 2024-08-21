Casper police recover stolen objects; are any of them yours?
CASPER, Wyo. — Detectives at the Casper Police Department have recovered a substantial amount of property this week in the possession of individuals who were not the owners, according to a press release.
If you have been the victim of theft, please report it as soon as possible.
Specific items recovered include:
- Golf equipment
- Hunting gear
- Power tools/construction equipment
If you have been a victim of burglary, reported or not, please call 307-267-1879 to identify your belongings
The CPD also offered some tips to avoid being targeted by theft:
- Lock your car and store valuables
- Secure sheds and garages
- Check doors/windows regularly, even if you haven’t used them
