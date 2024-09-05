Casper officials plan 2 public events to answer proposed 6th Cent Tax questions

CASPER, Wyo. — City of Casper officials are inviting the public to join them on two nights this month to learn more about its push for a 6th Cent tax to fund any or all of eight propositions.

In late June, Casper City Council finalized its recommended list of projects the Specific Purpose Sales and Use Tax would fund if the tax is approved by voters in November. That list is:

Reconstruct the Metro Animal Shelter – $7.3 million

Fire Station No. 1 – $4.4 million (reduced from original cost)

Second Sheet of Ice at the Casper Ice Arena – $5 million

Hogadon Chairlift Replacement – $4.2 million

911 Dispatch – $5 million (reduced from original cost)

Auxiliary Gym at the Rec Center – $3.6 million

Washington Park Bandshell Reconstruction – $1.5 million

Fast Pitch Softball Fields – $4 million

The City of Casper Revenue Team Committee the 1% tax would raise $35 million within the permitted two-year time period. The list of projects totals $35 million. If approved by voters, tax collection would end when the needed revenue to fund the projects is collected, according to the city.

City documents state Casper voters will determine the extent to which the funding stays in place within the two-year timeframe, if approved at all.

City of Casper officials plan to answer questions about any or all of the eight propositions, how they would be funded, and how the 4th Cent and 5th Cent tax and funding work during the open public events Thursday, Sept. 12 and Monday, Sept. 16. Officials will be on-hand at the Casper Recreation Center, 1801 E. 4th St., from 5:30–8 p.m.