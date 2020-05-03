Casper-Natrona County Health Department Releases New Face Mask Video

Casper-Natrona County Health Department via Facebook

Wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) is the now the new normal, and not just in Wyoming, but around the world, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The official Casper-Natrona County Health Department Facebook page recently posted a video explaining how wearing face masks can slow the spread of the coronavirus. Along with the following video, they also posted a message that read:

Natrona County - Coming Back Strong.
Here in Natrona County, we know how to get through difficult times. It's time for our new normal.

Click here for more COVID-19 related information from the Casper-Natrona County Health Department.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Filed Under: Casper-Natrona County Health Department, Coronavirus - The Latest News, COVID-19, Face Mask, pandemic
Categories: Casper News, News, Videos, Wyoming News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top