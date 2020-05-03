Casper-Natrona County Health Department Releases New Face Mask Video
Wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) is the now the new normal, and not just in Wyoming, but around the world, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The official Casper-Natrona County Health Department Facebook page recently posted a video explaining how wearing face masks can slow the spread of the coronavirus. Along with the following video, they also posted a message that read:
Natrona County - Coming Back Strong.
Here in Natrona County, we know how to get through difficult times. It's time for our new normal.
Click here for more COVID-19 related information from the Casper-Natrona County Health Department.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app