Casper-Natrona County Health Department ‘Follows State Health Department’s Vaccination Guidelines’

The Casper-Natrona County Health Department has released a statement clarifying news reports earlier this week that suggested mass vaccination efforts, including locations, have been revealed. The health department emphasized that all mass vaccinations efforts are currently in a state of flux, as COVID-19 vaccines are limited at this time.

The statement revealed that there are limited supplies nationwide and across Wyoming, including COVID-19 vaccines, which is why the CNCHD is following the State Health Department's guidelines when it comes to vaccination timelines, eligibility, and more.

“We’re working on a scale that no one has ever seen before, and there’s also still a lot of unknowns,” CNCHD Public Information Officer Hailey Bloom said. “There’s so much at stake with this vaccine effort, so everyone i[n] our office works every day to keep people safe and get life back to normal. The best way to do that is to follow state and national guidelines, while keeping the public informed of our progress and what’s coming next.”

News was released on Tuesday, presumably due to a video released by Natrona County Health Officer Dr. Dowell, that stated the old Macy's location (which is no longer in service) in the Eastridge Mall, may serve as a mass vaccine location for Natrona County Residents. While this may end up being the case, nothing is concrete at this point in time.

Erroneous information also stated that individuals under 70 with co-occurring conditions are not next in life to receive the vaccine. Currently, anyone 70 years of age and over, as well as health care workers and emergency responders, are eligible to receive the vaccine. Following that, when more vaccinations become available, essential workers such as K-12 educators and staff members, food supply workers, postal service workers, and grocery store workers are next in line.

All of these plans are in accordance with state and national guidelines.

“Casper Natrona County Health Department staff and officials are all so proud to be leading vaccination efforts," Bloom said. "We work closely with state and federal agencies, as well as our local officials, physicians and medical partners to get our community through this time. We wouldn’t be able to keep our community safe and on the road to recovery without everyone’s hard work."

Stay up-to-date on all of the current vaccination news in Natrona County by checking https://casperpublichealth.org/vaccine-information/, https://caspervcovid.com/vaccine/ and weekly videos.

If you are experiencing flu like symptoms or have had direct contact with a known positive case, please seek testing through the Casper-Natrona County Health Department by visiting caspervcovid.com or by calling 307-577- 9892.