Casper Municipal Golf Course Announces 2014 Fees

The Casper Municipal Golf Course has released their fees for the 2014 golf season. While most casual golfers will not hit the links more than once or twice a week, a season pass would make the most sense, considering that it will pay for itself after about 15 or 16 visits...depending on the time of week you go. Complete fees are as follows:

Golf Fees (effective March 1, 2014)

Season Passes

Adult (19 yeas of age and older) $535 per year

Adult Half Season (after July 1) $350

Youth (13-18 years of age) $250 per year

Child (12 years of age and under) $125 per year

Season Passes may be purchased at the Casper Recreation Center, located at 1801 East 4th St., Casper.

Green Fees

9 Holes Weekdays $20.00

9 Holes Weekends $22.00

9 Holes (Youth Special) $10.00 Weekdays & Weekends

18 Holes Weekdays $32.00

18 Holes Weekends $34.00

18 Holes (Youth Special) $15.00 Weekdays & Weekends

Temporary Green Fee Play : $5.00

Golf Cart Rentals

9 Holes $16.00 Weekdays & Weekends

18 Holes $28.00 Weekdays & Weekends

Pull Cart $2

All golf play must be registered at the Golf Pro Shop, in the lower half of the clubhouse. PGA Golf Professional Gary Marsh is available in the Pro Shop at 307-233-6620, for all of your golfing and equipment needs. Remember to pick up your new season passes at the Casper Recreation Center, or pay for them at the Pro Shop.

The Caddie Shack Restaurant/Lounge is currently open for all your food and beverage needs. For clubhouse rentals, or catering, call The Caddie Shack at 307-233-6619. Watch for future announcements on course openings and events.