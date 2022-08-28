Casper Mountain Hosts Big Cross Country Event

The cross country season began last week with meets in Newcastle, Green River, and Casper. Beartrap Meadow on Casper Mountain was the site on Friday with a host of teams looking to see where they shape up for the season.

On the boys side, Kaden Chatfield of Riverton was the individual winner in 17.08.95. Chatfield took 3rd at the 3A state championships last season and was certainly challenged by Laramie's Dominic Eberle who took 2nd with a clocking of 17.31.81. Diego Labatos from Lander took the bronz medal in 17.27.32 with Meyer Smith of Laramie 4th and Jackson Dutcher of Natrona 5th. In the boys team standings, Laramie placed first with 23 points, Natrona 2nd with 78 and Kelly Walsh 3rd with 93.

For the ladies, Ryann Smith of Rawlins took the tape in 20.44.65 She placed 5th a year ago at the 3A state meet and the senior outlasted Addison Forry of Laramie as she clocked in at 21.19.63. Ashley Gross of Natrona took 3rd in 21.36.83 with Nchole Clark of NC 4th and Leah Schabron 5th. On the team side of things for the girls, Natrona took the podium with 29 points, Laramie 2nd with 55 and Buffalo 3rd with 65.

We have a fair share of photos from that meet on Casper Mountain in our gallery below, thanks to Shannon Dutcher. Take a look!

