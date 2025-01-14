Casper man gets 16-year prison sentence on federal firearms, drug charges

CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man with previous convictions for robbery, burglary and drugs was sentenced to 192 months in federal prison on Friday by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl, according to a release by the U.S. Justice Department for the District of Wyoming.

Brian Neil Wiggins, 50, pleaded guilty in August to being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

The case began in March 2024 when the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation received a tip that Wiggins, a repeat felon, was selling methamphetamine and regularly carrying guns. On March 22, probation and parole office asked officers from the Casper Police Department went to complete a compliance check on Wiggins, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Natrona County Circuit Court.

Officers detained Wiggins when they arrived and searched his 2005 GMC Sierra, finding a Taurus 9mm handgun, about 160 fentanyl pills, 167 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a digital scale and multiple small baggies. The suspected drugs later tested presumptive positive.

An officer took Wiggins to his residence on East A Street, where DCI agents and other officers found the following:

A Glock 23 with an obliterated serial number and an extended magazine

Miscellaneous paraphernalia

Over 30 ml of suspected liquid methamphetamine

9mm ammunition and an additional magazine

Wiggins declined to talk to officers, saying one would be “better off getting information from that brick wall,” according to the affidavit.

A search of Wiggins’s criminal history revealed the following convictions:

Numerous felony convictions in multiple states for possession of controlled substances

Burglary of a dwelling in Orange County, Florida, in 2000

Felony dealing in stolen property in Orange County in 2000

Felony identity theft in Multnomah County, Oregon in 2005

First-degree burglary in Multnomah County in 2008

First-degree robbery in Multnomah County in 2008

Unlawful use of a weapon in Multnomah County in 2008

Delivery of a controlled substance in the Ninth District Court (Teton County) in Wyoming