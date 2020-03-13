Casper Groups Cancel Annual Youth Basketball Tournament

Several Casper-area organizations have canceled the 30th annual Casper Youth Basketball Tournament that was scheduled for this weekend because of the concern about the contagious coronavirus COVID-19, according to a news release from the city's Parks & Recreation Department on Friday afternoon.

"We were basically staying consistent with what's been happening with across the state with different tournaments that are taking place throughout Wyoming," said Phil Moya, recreation manager at the city's recreation center.

"It is all based on the safety of not only the participants within the program, but also the community of Casper," Moya said.

Other tournaments have been canceled including the high school basketball tournament.

The tournament was scheduled to have about 110 teams with about 1,500 players and coaches, Moya said, adding the event draws about 700 spectators.

The Casper Recreation Division, the Community Recreation Foundation and the Casper Area Convention and Visitors Bureau made the decision together.

Organizers are processing refunds for teams that registered, and teams can expect a refund within the next two weeks.

Teams will be notified if the tournament is rescheduled.

For more information, call the Casper Recreation Division at 307-235-8383 or visit the official tournament website.