Caspar Collins Heritage Festival returns July 19th

Fort Caspar Museum Photo

Casper, Wyo. (July 10, 2025) — The annual Caspar Collins Heritage Festival will take place on Saturday, July 19, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Fort Caspar Museum. Admission is free and open to the public.

“The festival will have re-enactments, hands-on experiences, vendors, and a classic car show. There’s going to be something for everyone,” said Rick Young, manager of Fort Caspar Museum.

Specifically, the event will feature ongoing living history presentations and demonstrations, including a pioneer camp, mountain men, Frontier Army soldiers, and Mormon handcart displays. Additional activities include hands-on ranching experiences, historical children's games, and a classic car display from the Oil Capitol Auto Club.

Visitors are also encouraged to tour the museum’s current exhibitions: Firearms from the Collection, Casper’s Own Movie Star, and Wyoming Rock Art. The museum gift shop will be open, and a designated outdoor market area will host local craft vendors.

Fort Caspar Museum is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper. Additional information about the museum can be found at fortcasparwyoming.com or by calling 307-235-8462.

