Casper Council approves replat for planned driver education course

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper City Council approved the vacation and replatting of just under 9 acres of land to be used for a driver education course by the Natrona County School District.

The 8.95 acres of land are located at the northeast intersection of Wyoming Boulevard and Alcova-Casper Road.

During planning, it was determined that a turn lane would also need to be added off of Wyoming Boulevard, and the replatting is necessary for the additional right-of-way.

The Planning and Zoning Commission approved the vacation and replat, with the recommended condition of approval that will require the owner to contribute financially in the construction of the adjacent streets.

Councilor Kyle Gamroth praised the project, saying it opens up more parking at the Ford Wyoming Center, where NCSD previously hosted driver education training.

