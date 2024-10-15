Casper College Volleyball Hosts Second Year of ‘Flight for a Cure’

News release by Lisa S. Icenogle:

For the second year in a row, the Casper College Volleyball team is in a friendly competition with the Golden Eagles of Laramie County Community College to see which team can raise the largest donation for the fight against breast cancer in October.

Fundraising for “Flight for a Cure will be done by selling memorial T-shirts. Fans who donate a minimum of $10 will receive a special “Flight for a Cure” Casper College T-shirt. The specially designed T-shirts will be available at the game against the Golden Eagles on Oct. 11, the Eastern Wyoming College Lady Lancers on Oct. 12, the Western Nebraska Community Lady Cougars on Oct. 15, Central Wyoming College Lady Rustlers on Oct. 18, the Northwest College Lady Trappers on Oct. 19, and the Gillette College Lady Pronghorns on Oct. 26.

The Golden Eagles will hold their “Flight for a Cure” event against the T-Birds on Friday, Nov. 1, in Cheyenne.

To purchase a T-shirt online or donate to Flight for a Cure, go here or call 307-268-3000.

All Lady Thunderbird Volleyball games occur in the “Swede” Erickson Thunderbird Gymnasium.

Mia the Walmart Dog Photos from her Facebook Page