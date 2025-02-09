Casper College receives $18K grant for industry students

CASPER, Wyo. — An $18,000 grant from the Gene Haas Foundation will allow students in the industry side of Casper College’s School of Business and Industry to complete their education with scholarships.

The Gene Haas Scholarship, awarded to qualifying students, comes from yearly grants the college has received from the Haas Foundation, with all money received going directly to student scholarships. According to Rachel Wright, academic assistant for the Casper College School of Business and Industry, the scholarship theme is “completers.” The recipients are a mix of continuing students, new traditional students and nontraditional students.

“This grant is a point of pride for our machining, manufacturing, and engineering programs,” said Paul Brutsman, engineering technology and design instructor. After their initial award, each student receives a scholarship after successfully completing each additional semester, up to four semesters. “This encourages our students to achieve a degree after they have completed a certificate, hence the ‘completers’ theme for the scholarship,” Brutsman noted.

Since 2020, 43 students have received the scholarship. The scholarship has been awarded 63 times, and many students have received the scholarship multiple times. The average GPA of these students is 3.36. Sixteen students received the scholarship during the 2024–25 school year.

According to Brutsman, the college first applied for grant funds in 2019. In 2020, Casper College received a $10,000 grant for student scholarships. That figure went to $12,000 in 2021 and 2022. The grant increased in 2023 to $15,000.

The grant requires each winning institution to have a program that uses HAAS CNC machine tools in a manufacturing program, providing instructor involvement with students.