Casper College news release by: Lisa S. Icenogle:

RayQuan Evans is the new assistant basketball coach at Casper College. He will step into the role formerly held by now Head Coach Deion Anderson.

“I am thrilled to welcome RayQuan to the T-Bird Men’s Basketball staff,” said Anderson. “He’s going to be an incredible asset not only to our basketball program but to the entire Casper College community,” he added.

A Billings, Montana, native, Evans comes to Casper College from a season stint as an assistant coach for the Montana State University-Billings Yellowjackets. During the 2024-2025 season, the Yellowjackets’ record was 21-12 overall and 11-7 in conference play. In the conference tournament, the team made it to the semifinals.

Evans was a stellar player during his career as a basketball player for Skyview High School in Billings, where he dominated Class AA, winning back-to-back state championships and earning All-State honors, as well as being named to the USA Today All-State team. Evans earned AA All-State First Team honors and Eastern Class AA All-Conference First Team honors as a senior after averaging 18.2 points per game, 6.3 rebounds per game, 3.3 assists per game, and 2.1 steals per game.

A standout at the junior college level playing for the North Idaho College Cardinals, Evans earned Most Valuable Player twice at the NJCAA Region 18 tournament and was recognized as the Northwest Athletic Conference Male Player of the Year in 2019. Evans was also named to the All-East Region Defensive team and was the East Region MVP in 2019.

After graduating from NIC, Evans was recruited by the Florida State Seminoles. There, Evans led the Seminoles to a 16-4 record during the 2020-2021 season and took home the first Atlantic Coast Conference Championship in school history. That season, FSU made it to the Sweet 16 and ended the year as the 10th-ranked team in the country. During his time at Florida State, Evans won the Charlie Ward Outstanding Defensive Player of the Year Award, the Otto Petty Most Assists Award, the First Year Academic Achievement Award, and the Unsung Hero Award.

It was also at FSU that Evans met Anderson, who was serving as a manager and graduate assistant at the time. “I saw firsthand the kind of person and leader RayQuan is. He consistently demonstrated high character, humility, and a deep respect for everyone he encountered, whether it was a teammate, staff member, fan, or fellow student,” said Anderson.

“I am dedicated to player growth, and am committed to building a competitive and inclusive team culture, focusing on both athletic success and personal development,” Evans said.

“From our recent conversations, it’s clear that RayQuan is eager to get started, build relationships, and make a lasting impact,” Anderson added. “We’re excited for what’s ahead.”​

