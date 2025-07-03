A new aviation scholarship has been established at Casper College.

The Robert L. Palmer Aviation Scholarship will award two students $500 for the fall and spring semesters for a total of $1,000 each. To qualify, students must be aviation majors at Casper College, be enrolled in a minimum of 12 credit hours, and have a cumulative GPA of 3.0.

The scholarship is open to resident and nonresident students, with a preference given to veterans. The scholarship honors the memory of Palmer, whose aviation career spanned decades.

According to information provided by Palmer’s estate, he began his education in Hanna, Wyoming, and graduated from Rawlins High School.

Following high school, Palmer attended aviation maintenance school in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, where he also earned both his private and commercial pilot licenses. He then served in the U.S. Army as a crew chief on Huey helicopters during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged.

Throughout his long and distinguished aviation career, Palmer flew U.S. Mail routes, numerous corporate jets, domestic and international cargo carriers, and helicopters.

“His contributions were recognized with two prestigious honors from the Federal Aviation Administration: the Charles Taylor Master Mechanic Award and the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award — both celebrating over 50 years of dedicated service to aviation safety,” said Harvey Rude, executor of the Palmer estate.

To apply for this and other Casper College scholarships, go here.

