PODCAST: Chamber of Commerce President on Civic Engagement and Exciting Activity in Central Wyoming

In our latest episode of Report to Wyoming, I sit down with Tina Hoebelheinrich to talk about civic engagement and exciting things happening in Casper right now.

We discuss the local civics bee that Wyoming middle schoolers recently participated in, showcasing their knowledge of government, civil law, and citizen responsibilities.

We also discuss the upcoming special luncheon hosted by the Chamber that will feature Glenn Januska, the Director of the Casper-Natrona County International Airport, and newly appointed Customs Officer, Force Director Chris Barch.

Tina touches on local manufacturing and the exciting economic activity bubbling in Casper as well as possible growth on the horizon in different areas.

She is a bright, informative guest that I think you'll enjoy hearing from. Please see the episode below.