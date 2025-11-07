From Public Intoxication To Aggravated Assault In Recent Arrests
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Jack Hoffman, 58 - Public Intoxication, Serve Jail Time
Kalina Tapaevalu, 20 - Aggravated Assault and Battery
Joe Montoya, 52 - Serve Jail Time
Yelvis Ruza-Agular, 23 - Immigration Hold
Zixian Gutman-Velasco, 34 - Immigration Hold
Coy Gunzenhauser, 44 - Petty Theft
Kenneth Hart, 49 -Hold for Probation and Parole
Carlos Astudillo, 24 - Contract Hold/Billing
Raheem Syon, 31 - Fail to Appear
Kevin Acosta Morales, 30 - District Court Bench Warrant, Fail to Appear, County Warrant/Hold
Jolene Good, 7 - Serve Jail Time
Crystal Collier, 40 - Serve Jail Time
Charles Harris, 55 - NCIC Hit
Ashley Houghton, 3 - Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply
Thomas Brown, 54 - Fail to Comply
Tyrone Starks, 40 - Property Destruction: $1,000 or More, Interference
Xavier Garcia, 42 - Hold for WSP
Theodore Rice, 42 - Hold for WSP
Hank Ward, 36 - Courtesy Hold/Agency
Karmen Morgan, 46 - DUI: .08% or More, Leave Scene of an Accident: Dammage to Atten
John Bushyead, 44 - Courtesy Hold
Isaias Robiero-Pivaral, 19 - Immigration Hold
Dalas keil, 30 - Drive w/o Interlock, Lighting Restrictions, Driving While License Cancelled/Suspended
Antonio Rodriguez, 28
Spencer Rich, 35 - NCIC Hit
