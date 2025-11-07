This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Jack Hoffman, 58 - Public Intoxication, Serve Jail Time

Kalina Tapaevalu, 20 - Aggravated Assault and Battery

Joe Montoya, 52 - Serve Jail Time

Yelvis Ruza-Agular, 23 - Immigration Hold

Zixian Gutman-Velasco, 34 - Immigration Hold

Coy Gunzenhauser, 44 - Petty Theft

Kenneth Hart, 49 -Hold for Probation and Parole

Carlos Astudillo, 24 - Contract Hold/Billing

Raheem Syon, 31 - Fail to Appear

Kevin Acosta Morales, 30 - District Court Bench Warrant, Fail to Appear, County Warrant/Hold

Jolene Good, 7 - Serve Jail Time

Crystal Collier, 40 - Serve Jail Time

Charles Harris, 55 - NCIC Hit

Ashley Houghton, 3 - Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply

Thomas Brown, 54 - Fail to Comply

Tyrone Starks, 40 - Property Destruction: $1,000 or More, Interference

Xavier Garcia, 42 - Hold for WSP

Theodore Rice, 42 - Hold for WSP

Hank Ward, 36 - Courtesy Hold/Agency

Karmen Morgan, 46 - DUI: .08% or More, Leave Scene of an Accident: Dammage to Atten

John Bushyead, 44 - Courtesy Hold

Isaias Robiero-Pivaral, 19 - Immigration Hold

Dalas keil, 30 - Drive w/o Interlock, Lighting Restrictions, Driving While License Cancelled/Suspended

Antonio Rodriguez, 28

Spencer Rich, 35 - NCIC Hit

