Natrona County Arrest Log (10/27/25-10/28/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Jeremy Hopkins, 45, District Court Bench Warrant
Joesph Ramirez, 60, Serve Jail Time
Jason Orosco, 54, Stalking: Felony, within 5yrs of prior, violate protective order
Gregory Brown, 40, Hold for Probation and Parole
Joaquin Mejia Andrare, 47, Immigration Hold
Valerie Means, 42, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC
Corey Hill, 32, DWUI (1st offense or 2nd offense within, Driver's License-valid &endorsements RE open container-possess/consume while ope, headlamps required, no insurance
Christopher Lawrence, 33, Fail to comply
Robert Parker, 63, Domestic Assault- 1st offense
Misty Bynum, 43, Hold for WSP
Austin Chamburs, 44, Flee or attempt to elude police, interfere with a peace officer, drive while Lic cancelled, suspended, possess contr subst-powder or cryst, fail to appear, unlawful wearing or carrying conceal, manufac or DLVR Meth or Narc contr subst, theft $1000 or more, convicted felon possess firearm.
