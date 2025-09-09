Natrona County Arrest Log (09/07/25 – 09/09/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Kelly Reyes, 42 - Failure to Comply, Criminal Warrant, District Court Bench Warrant, Failure to Comply, County Warrant
Paul Renaud, 61 - Possession - Powder or Crystal, Defraud Drug & Alcohol Test
Kimberly Holmes, 60 - Failure to Appear
Doug Big Medicine, 47 - County Warrant/Hold
Dallas Dresser, 38 - Failure to Appear
Andrew Stanwick, 31 - Serve Jail Time
Arturo Bustos-Alcantar, 51 - Immigration Hold
William Shay, 56 - Serve Jail Time
Eddy Fernandez, 51 - Public Intoxication
