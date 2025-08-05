Natrona County Arrest Log (07/25/25 – 07/28/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Johnny Alegria, 56 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply
Theodore Rice, 57 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Lisa Blevins, 53 - District Court Bench Warrant
Sammy Mendoza, 48 - Flee or Attempt to Elude, Violate Protection Order, Interference, Reckless Driving, Take Controlled Substance into Jail, Criminal Warrant, Driving while License Suspended, Open Container, Criminal Warrant
Alexandria Perez, 43 - Failure to Appear
Justin Hunter, 36 - Assault
Derek Hayes, 41 - Failure to Appear
Kevin Miller, 41 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
Dillon Whitlock, 30 - Driving while License Cancelled, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st, Driving without Interlock
Raymond Arguello, 56 - Possession - Plant
Michael Alexander, 53 - Driving While License Cancelled, Possession - Powder or Crystal
