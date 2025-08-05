This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Johnny Alegria, 56 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply

Theodore Rice, 57 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Lisa Blevins, 53 - District Court Bench Warrant

Sammy Mendoza, 48 - Flee or Attempt to Elude, Violate Protection Order, Interference, Reckless Driving, Take Controlled Substance into Jail, Criminal Warrant, Driving while License Suspended, Open Container, Criminal Warrant

Alexandria Perez, 43 - Failure to Appear

Justin Hunter, 36 - Assault

Derek Hayes, 41 - Failure to Appear

Kevin Miller, 41 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Dillon Whitlock, 30 - Driving while License Cancelled, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st, Driving without Interlock

Raymond Arguello, 56 - Possession - Plant

Michael Alexander, 53 - Driving While License Cancelled, Possession - Powder or Crystal

