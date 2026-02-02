Natrona Recent Arrest Log (01/31/26 - 02/02/26)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Jeremy Tsinigine, 40, Public intoxication prohibited, Resisting Arrest-Wilfully Resist, Physic, Open Container-Possess/Dispense in Open

Kamden Kouri, 21, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN, Leave The Scene of Accident-Property dam

Kyle McNeff, 31, DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE

Shannon Rowland, 54, Fail to appear, NCIC hit

Luis Lopez, 42, DRIVER'S LICENSE-VALID & ENDORSEMENTS RE, immigration hold

Michael St Angelo, 49, Fail to Comply

Gabriella Rodriguez, 35, Hold for CAC

Ximena Juarez, 21, OPEN CONTNR ALCHL/MOVING VEH - 1ST OFF, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST -

Jamie Zavala, 43, Fail to comply

Jack Thompson, 22, Serve Jail time.

Mathew Nietert, 32, INTERFERE W/ EMERGENCY CALLS, Breach of Peace, Simple Assault

Alexis Sreele, 25, NCIC hit

Jill Sellars, 52, Fail to Comply, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST, MANUFAC OR DLVR CONTR SUBST - SCH V, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - PILL OR CAP - 3 G, MANUFAC OR DLVR METH OR NARC CONTR SUBST

Steven Thomas, 54, Possession with Intent/Deliver, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST, MANUFAC OR DLVR METH OR NARC CONTR SUBST, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - PILL OR CAP - 3 G, fail to Appear

Kenai Anderson, 24, Fail to Appear

Steven Swanger, 42, Public Intoxication

