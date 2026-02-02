Natrona Recent Arrest Log (01/31/26 - 02/02/26)

Casper Recent Arrest Log (01/31/26 – 02/02/26)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Jeremy Tsinigine, 40, Public intoxication prohibited, Resisting Arrest-Wilfully Resist, Physic, Open Container-Possess/Dispense in Open
Kamden Kouri, 21, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN, Leave The Scene of Accident-Property dam
Kyle McNeff, 31, DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE
Shannon Rowland, 54, Fail to appear, NCIC hit
Luis Lopez, 42, DRIVER'S LICENSE-VALID & ENDORSEMENTS RE, immigration hold
Michael St Angelo, 49, Fail to Comply
Gabriella Rodriguez, 35, Hold for CAC
Ximena Juarez, 21, OPEN CONTNR ALCHL/MOVING VEH - 1ST OFF, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST -
Jamie Zavala, 43, Fail to comply
Jack Thompson, 22, Serve Jail time.
Mathew Nietert, 32, INTERFERE W/ EMERGENCY CALLS, Breach of Peace, Simple Assault
Alexis Sreele, 25, NCIC hit
Jill Sellars, 52, Fail to Comply, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST, MANUFAC OR DLVR CONTR SUBST - SCH V, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - PILL OR CAP - 3 G, MANUFAC OR DLVR METH OR NARC CONTR SUBST
Steven Thomas, 54, Possession with Intent/Deliver, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST, MANUFAC OR DLVR METH OR NARC CONTR SUBST, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - PILL OR CAP - 3 G, fail to Appear
Kenai Anderson, 24, Fail to Appear
Steven Swanger, 42, Public Intoxication
