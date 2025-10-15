Natrona County Arrest Log (10/14/25 – 10/15/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Talia Shakespeare, 22 - Failure to comply
Damian Rose, 29, Failure to comply
Christopher Noah, 31, CRTSY Hold OT/AGENC
Oriana Weese, 20, Hold for Probation and parole
Vincent Ooka, 62, Fail to appear
Joseph Ooka, 60, Fail to appear
Susan Arner, 68, Use Contr Subst-SCH I, II, or III, Hold for probation and parole
Anthony Lopez,39, Hold for CAC
Derek Soltis, 41, Possess CONTR SUBST-POWDER or CRYST, use CONTR SUBST-SCH I, II, or III
Shawn Borne, 45, DRIVE WHILE LIC CANCELLED, SUSPENDED
Staci Barrera, 39, Fail to comply
William Fowler, 44, DUS-Driving while license suspended/revo
Thomas Brown, 54, Public intoxication prohibited
Corwin Red Tomahawk, 30, POSSESS CONTR SUBST-POWDER OR CHRYST-
Gabrielle Ruybal, 23, POSSESS CONTR SUBST- POWDER OR CRYST
Bailey Tyler, 19, Fail to comply
Johnathan Quiver, 29, Public Intoxication Prohibited
Curtis Keck, 41, POSSESS CONTR SUBST-POWDER OR CHRYT
Chardae Jagiello, 39, POSSESS CONTR SUBST-PILL OR CAP-3 GR
National Night Out Community Celebration in Casper
Casper Policewomen Make up 18% of City's Sworn Officers
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media
DCI List of Missing Persons from Casper
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media