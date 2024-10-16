Cards Against Addiction: Fireside Collective’s second annual Casino Night Fundraiser for women’s recovery

Fireside Collective Presents the Second Annual “Cards Against Addiction” Casino Night

It’s back: an evening of excitement, entertainment and support for a great cause at the Fireside Collective’s Second Annual “Cards Against Addiction” Casino Night. This year’s event is this Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Elks Lodge. Doors open at 6 p.m., and guests will enjoy an authentic western dinner starting at 6:30 p.m. by American Heroes BBQ.

Tickets are $45 per person or $80 per couple, to an unforgettable evening packed with casino games, live music, raffles and giveaways. Try your luck at classic casino games like blackjack, poker and craps. As you play, enjoy the legendary talents of Chad Lore, Wyoming’s one-man band, who always keeps the energy going all night.

The fun doesn’t stop there. Throughout the evening, we’ll announce winners for our exciting basket raffles and a silent auction allows you to bid on some fantastic prizes including rifles, grass-fed beef, golf packages, spa treatments and much more — there’s truly something for everyone.

Don’t miss our selfie booth, where you capture the night’s memories with a Polaroid picture to take home.

Event Details:

Location: Casper Elks Lodge

Date: Saturday, Oct. 19

Doors Open: 6 p.m.

Dinner: 6:30 p.m., American Heroes BBQ

Games Begin: 7 p.m.

Tickets: $45 per person / $80 per couple

Activities: Casino Games, Raffles, Silent Auction, Live Music, Selfie Booth

Event Concludes: 10 p.m.

Purchase your tickets online at www.firesideco.org.

Proceeds from this event will directly support Fireside Collective’s mission to empower women on their journey to recovery.

For more information about Fireside Collective and “Cards Against Addiction: Casino Night,” contact Ashley Suggs at 307-797-1436 or firesideco.org to learn about their life-changing programs and how you can contribute.

Fireside Collective is a nonprofit residential recovery program in Casper dedicated to aiding adult women in overcoming addiction. Founded on love, acceptance and community, Fireside Collective offers a supportive environment where clients receive rehabilitative resources such as addiction recovery programming, peer support groups, biblical counseling and trauma therapy. The organization will collaborate closely with the legal and judicial system to provide referrals to its transformative program.

PAID FOR BY FIRESIDE COLLECTIVE

